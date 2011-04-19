© Viscom Electronics Production | April 19, 2011
Zollner replaces 3-D X-ray inspection with Viscom X7056
To raise test coverage even further and attain the requisite flexibility at low cost, Zollner Elektronik AG conducted an extensive evaluation of the inspection systems available on the market and decided to augment the previous AXI solutions with X7056 inspection systems from Viscom.
Therefore, those responsible at Zollner began a search for a new solution that would be suitable in both large series production as well as high-mix low-volume. Uwe Schulze, responsible for AOI and AXI in the inspection technology area at Zollner, summarizes this situation as follows: "Our vision is, 'We develop and produce faster, technologically better and more flexibly than our market competitors. This results in a clear competitive advantage for our customers.' Our equipment must also be capable of meeting this claim. The flexibility of the system was especially crucial for us, because the different assemblies also necessitate different AOI and AXI test concepts."
Previously, Zollner employed X-ray inspection systems which had been designed exclusively for a pure 3-D X-ray inspection. When deployed in series production, this restriction to full surface 3-D AXI presented certain disadvantages.
l. - r.: Torsten Pelzer, Viscom AG and Uwe Schulze, Zollner Elektronik AG at Viscom in Hanover / © Viscom
Uwe Schulze describes these experiences: "It doesn't always make sense to 3-D X-ray the entire assembly. The cycle time is simply shorter when an AOI is also used. The reason for us to search for new combined AOI/AXI inspection systems also was an expense factor, because full surface 3-D X-ray inspection is very time-intensive and further, acquisition of these systems is very expensive. Viscom systems make it possible to graduate the inspection. The more I can inspect optically, the faster is the entire inspection. We have never had such flexibility before; this presents a true advantage."
Zollner Elektronik AG deploys the X7056 systems for complex assemblies and especially for inspection of QFNs and BGAs. Uwe Schulze continues: "With AOI, such features as presence, displacement, polarity and solder quality were checked. Among its other applications, the AXI function is used to inspect hidden solder joints, e. g. where hidden menisci are only visible with difficulty, but also where taller components introduce shadowing."
