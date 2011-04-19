© Semi Scenic

Semi Scenic appoints facility manager

East Kilbride-based semiconductor equipment refurbishment specialist, Semi Scenic, has appointed Jim Leishman as Facilities Manager. Among his tasks will be to map out the company’s next move to bigger, customised premises.

Currently based at the Science Park in East Kilbride, Semi Scenic has doubled its head count from 12 to 24 over the last year and is currently considering a number of options for relocation including a bespoke design & build solution.



Managing Director, Don Nicolson, said, “Jim’s appointment is a landmark in the development of our business. He will look after all of the vital facilities functions that an engineering business like ours depends upon and which are currently overseen on a part-time basis by one of my fellow directors who will now be freed-up to look after the technical side of the business, which is where we need him to be. In addition, Jim will play a vital role in evaluating the options open to us: do we stay in East Kilbride or does it make sense to move to a location which would provide easier access for a number of our engineers?"



Jim Leishman said: “I worked previously with an international facilities manager which undertook major facilities projects on behalf of very large companies and I believe I will bring that experience to bear to Semi Scenic’s advantage. On the new premises decision, my role will be to clarify the decision process for the company’s directors by providing them with all the information they need on the alternatives to make the best choice."