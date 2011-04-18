1, 2 & 3 = Intel, Samsung & Toshiba

Total worldwide semiconductor revenue reached USD 299.4 billion in 2010, up USD 70.7bn, or 30.9% from 2009, according to Gartner. However, the industry just fell short of the milestone USD 300bn revenue threshold.

© Gartner

Gartner said that the top 25 semiconductor suppliers accounted for 69.1% of semiconductor industry revenue in 2010, and as a group, memory vendors showed the strongest growth.Note: NEC Electronics was renamed Renesas Electronics in 2Q10. This name change has been applied retrospectively to 2009 to maintain continuity. Renesas Electronics acquired Renesas Technology in 2Q10. According to Gartner's merger and acquisition policy (restated in December 2009), Renesas Technology's revenue has been attributed to Renesas Electronics for 2Q10 through 4Q10. NEC Electronics' 1Q10 revenue has been attributed to Renesas Electronics for 2010, while Renesas Technology's 1Q10 revenue ($1,432 million) has been accounted for separately. /held the No. 1 position for the 19th consecutive year, with 14% share, down from 14.6% in 2009. Intel gained market share in some markets, but it lost ground in the total market, mainly at the hands of commodity memory vendors.Second-placedenjoyed a strong growth year due to its exposure to the booming DRAM and NAND flash markets. Memory accounted for about 80% of the company's sales in 2010. In the DRAM sector, the South Korean vendor was able to strengthen its No. 1 position, pushing its market share to record highs due to bit growth significantly above the rest of the market.At No. 3,'s semiconductor revenue grew 28.7% in 2010. The company grew its NAND flash memory business for mobile devices, as well as its discrete and optical electronics device businesses. Revenue for application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) declined in consumer electronics due to the decrease of video game business as market share shifted between component suppliers and the overall game console market started to slow. But ASIC revenue for the communications and automotive area grew with economic recovery in 2010.Elsewhere in the top 10, tenth-placedoutperformed the overall industry by a considerable margin — with growth of 53% over 2009. This allowed it to climb two ranks and enter the top 10 for the first time. All three of Broadcom's business units — broadband, mobile and wireless, and infrastructure and networking — performed well.