Electronics Production | April 18, 2011
Altium expand its reseller network in the Baltics
Altium has appointed SIA TechNet as its new value added reseller in Latvia. TechNet will represent Altium in the Baltic States and will provide pre- and post-sales support for Altium’s electronics design tools.
“We are proud to represent and offer one of the best in class solutions to various Latvian industry segments and invite everyone to enjoy the benefits of Altium’s solutions that excel in quality and accelerate time-to-market,” states TechNet board member Vladimirs Novikovs. “Altium’s products meet the demands of the electronic industry perfectly and are an ideal fit for our business.”
“The Baltic States are globally known as one of a few centres of excellence in electronic design. A huge community still uses legacy products of Altium like Protel and P-CAD. Together with TechNet we will now provide some outstanding offerings both to the users of our legacy products and competitive users to empower each electronic engineers in the Baltic region to get their hands on the latest technology and become part of the large Altium community, which is continuously developing through our new AltiumLive portal,” says Michael Leidel, Regional Manager Channels EMEA.
