Cicor wins new customer

The Cicor Group’s Electronic Solutions Division has secured a major order worth several million Swiss francs (CHF) a year for the manufacture of motion detectors of the latest generation.

The order placed by a manufacturer in the field of building services engineering comprises the entire box building from PCB assembly to cabling, system assembly, cabinet construction and packaging.



The Cicor production site in Romania provide the optimum outline conditions for the mass production.