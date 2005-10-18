Kreatel appoints Marketing Director and Logistics Manager

Kreatel Communications, leading provider of IP

set-top box solutions, strengthens its organization and announces the appointment of Matthias Trygg as Marketing Director and Christer Hultcrantz as Logistics Manager.

The IPTV market is expanding quickly. Harvesting on this and the strong position that Kreatel holds on the European market, the company is now preparing for sales and marketing activities also outside of Europe. To strengthen the organization for this, two new positions have been created.



As Marketing Director, Matthias will lead Kreatel's marketing and product management activities. He will pave the way for current and new products on a global market, as well as protect and further strengthen Kreatels leading market position.



Prior to joining Kreatel, Matthias held several executive positions at Ericsson and served as Executive Vice President for Adcore's Swedish operations. His most recent engagement was with Nordic system integrator group WM-data, where he was Market and Sales responsible for the subsidiary WM-data Consulting AB and Head of Business Area Industry and Defense at the main group in Sweden. Matthias holds a M.Sc. degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from

Linköping University, Sweden.



Within logistics and production, Christer Hultcrantz will be responsible for securing Time to Customer flows and maintaining the high service level of Kreatel distribution.



Christer has experience from manufacturing and contract manufacturing industries within telecom and electronics and most recently comes from Partnertech where he also held the position as Logistics Manager. He holds a M.Sc. degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from Linköping University, Sweden.



Lars Bengtsson, Kreatel President and CEO comments "Kreatel's growing customer base

and the rapidly evolving IPTV market trigger us to broaden our experience to even

better meet customer demands. I'm very glad to welcome Matthias and Christer to

Kreatel and by this add two new dynamic persons to our team."