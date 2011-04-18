Seho wins first round in patent lawsuit against Ersa

Seho Systems GmbH has won a patent dispute against market competitor Ersa GmbH at the court of first instance. Ersa appealed against the judgement.

The patent lawsuit had already been filed by SEHO at the end of 2009, after an out-of-court settlement could not be reached.



With its decision of 23.12.2010, the Dusseldorf Regional Court determined in first instance that Ersa had violated the Seho patent DE 37 37 563 C2, which was registered in 1987 by SEHO and had expired at the end of 2007, and that Ersa was liable to pay substantial damages. Ersa appealed against the judgment.



In the meantime, new attempts to reach an out-of-court settlement - which began after the Regional Court’s decision - have failed.