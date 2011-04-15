Vitronics Soltec's Oosterhout to get more manufacturing

Vitronics Soltec USA will transition production of the XPM Reflow product line to its sister company’s location in Camdenton, Missouri, and will move production of Selective machinery to Vitronics Soltec’s European manufacturing facility in Oosterhout, the Netherlands. The company will complete this transition by August 1, 2011.

The company will be closing its Stratham, NH facility by August 1, 2011. Laurie Hume, Business Unit Manager of Vitronics Soltec USA will remain with the company as will existing sales and support personnel including Mick Austin, Sales Director - Americas and Global Account Manager.



“This move enables us to invest more in product development, in keeping with our long term strategy to develop market-leading soldering equipment that best supports our customers,” said Hume.



Hume mentioned numerous investments the company has recently made that illustrate Vitronics Soltec’s commitment to customer service. “We have created all-new marketing materials and are about to launch a major global market study to determine what customers want the most in their soldering machinery,” she said. “Our US location is changing, but our commitment to customer service is not.”



Mick Austin, Vitronics Soltec’s Sales Director – Americas and Global Account Manager, said, “Regardless of where our machines are being built, our customers can expect nothing less than the same high-quality product and service they’ve become accustomed to from Vitronics Soltec. Our focus is and will continue to be on our customers, our supplier base and our employees. These are what have made Vitronics Soltec the industry leader, and we do not expect that position to change.”