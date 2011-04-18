Omron strengthens European marketing team

Roger Stox has been appointed to the position of Market Development Manager for Omron’s Medical and Healthcare applications business group. Andries de Bruin joins as Product Marketing Manager for Omron’s electromechanical switches.

Stox and de Bruin will provide technical and strategic business support to Omron’s European OEM customer base. Barclay McKenna, Omron Electronics Components, European Marketing Manager commented:



“During the past 12 months we have experienced continued sales growth in Europe and the addition of Andries and Roger to our Market Development and Product Marketing teams will enhance our ability to support and develop further business opportunities.”



Roger Stox will be responsible for developing product concepts and applications management within the medical and healthcare market. Stox joins Omron with over 19 years of electronics industry experience gained with NXP Semiconductors and previously Philips Semiconductors. Andries de Bruin will provide support for new product introductions in Omron’s electromechanical switches product line-up. De Bruin’s previous experience includes 13 years with Imtech Security Solutions.



Both Stox and de Bruin will be based in Omron Electronics Components European headquarters in Hoofddorp, Netherlands.