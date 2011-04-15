© Nintendo

Nintendo 3DS with 'great start' in the U.S

Nintendo is battling its own succes as expectations for the new 3DS is high. The Wii certainly set the bar quite high for the world's biggest maker of video-game consoles, but with 440,000 units sold in the U.S week one, things are looking bright accordning to Nintedo.

“We had a great start to the Nintendo 3DS, and portables overall had their best March in history,” , said Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime to Bloomberg.



Nintendo has been lucky enough not to face supply constraints on its products following last month’s earthquake and tsunami in northern Japan and the evacuation of the Fukushima-vicinity. Shipments for the highly anticipated 3DS has thus been unaffected to this day.



At the same time, the Nintedo flagshipp ”Wii” continues to drop in sales with a decline of some 48% compared to last years figures. Some analysts expect that Nintendo will announce new plans for the Wii, be it price-cuts or updates, to keep the console going for a little longer. Other analysts claim that the official statement of a ”Wii 2” may lure just around the corner.



Wii:s successes over the past few years should be enough to put a smile on Mr. Marios face. Lets see if 3DS will go down in the history books the same way.