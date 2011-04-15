Cinemo and Fujitsu Form Technology Partnership

Cinemo, developers embedded multimedia technologies and Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe have today announced a new partnership. The agreement will enable Cinemo to optimise its automotive grade multimedia solutions for its existing and planned Cortex System-on-Chip (SoC) families and add to Cinemo’s already-extensive supported hardware list.

Fujitsu delivers end-to-end systems, and works closely with third party specialists to create advanced automotive platforms. The ‘Emerald’ family, a SoC series combining ARM’s latest Cortex™-A9 CPU core, is a graphic controller chips for automotive applications. Cinemo’s Unified Media Player will be optimised to support this architecture.



“Our partnership with Fujitsu is further confirmation of the high-quality of Cinemo’s solutions as well as the trust that world-class manufacturers have in our products,” said Jim Corbett, executive vice president, Cinemo GmbH. “Cinemo will optimise its solution to create the best multimedia experience for Fujitsu’s ‘Emerald’ platform. This means creating the most robust and reliable solution with the lowest CPU usage possible so that Tier-One suppliers and car manufacturers can benefit from Cinemo’s and Fujitsu’s combined expertise and enjoy advanced multimedia on an advanced hardware platform.”



“Fujitsu is excited to collaborate with Cinemo,” said Markus Mierse, director graphic competence center, Fujitsu Semiconductor Europe GmbH. “Our decision to partner with Cinemo was an easy one as no one else in the market is able to offer these solutions, including support for all formats, a rich feature set including pure software-based implementation for rear-seat entertainment, robust and reliable automotive-grade products with low power consumption. We plan to demo the MB86R11 and MB86R12 SoCs belonging to the ‘Emerald’ family coupled with Cinemo’s Unified Media Player to Tier-Ones and car manufacturers starting in April 2011, and we look forward to expanding our relationship with Cinemo.”