Electronics Production | April 14, 2011
Japan with limited impact on large-size LCD-monitor prices
Across the three major large-sized LCD panel applications for televisions, monitors and notebooks, pricing as a whole will fall 0.5 percent in April from their previous perch in March. The drop will be the smallest in several months, indicating a growing reluctance among panel suppliers to slash pricing any further especially at this time of the year, which is normally considered the slow selling season.
Pricing developments varied among the three large-sized LCD panel applications.
In the television segment, large-sized LCD pricing declined by 0.8 percent—the only application to post a decrease. In comparison, notebook panel pricing inched up by 0.2 percent, while monitor panel pricing rose by 0.4 percent.
The attached figure presents the forecast on month-to-month pricing changes from January to April for large-sized LCD panels, defined as those with a diagonal dimension of 10.4 inches and larger.
“The slight decrease overall in large-LCD panel pricing shows that the segment has not yet suffered major impacts from the Japanese disaster,” said Stacy Wu, senior analyst for displays research at IHS. “Despite materials plants being shut down immediately after the quake, many manufacturing lines have recovered and production has returned. And though Japan’s dominance in several key materials for panels might indicate potential vulnerability, suppliers are carrying approximately four to six weeks of inventory. The net effect of this inventory has been to limit supply disruptions to a minimum.”
Suppliers have warned, however, of potential trouble down the road.
“If assorted troubles—including the power outages now plaguing the country—continue and become prolonged, demand for panels may suffer, causing suppliers more difficulties,” Wu noted.
How individual large-sized LCD applications performed
For TV panels, weak sales in the United States and Europe, along with lukewarm inventory replenishment in China, combined to reduce pricing in March, IHS iSuppli research indicates. Another slight decline in April is expected, given that TV panels are still in a state of oversupply.
Among monitors, end demand remains weak, especially in Europe, and the slight price increase of 0.4 percent for the segment was smaller than suppliers expected. Tightness in supply is being reported for the 20-inch-wide and 21.5-inch-wide models, especially for light-emitting diode (LED)-backlit monitors, while the previously tight 18.5-inch-wide is seeing supply open up somewhat, IHS iSuppli data shows.
For notebook panels, output from Korean suppliers is constrained as production shifts to manufacturing panels for currently red-hot tablet devices. As a result, brands relying on the Korean suppliers are buying up panels to mitigate any shortage risks they might encounter in the future.
Among individual models, average pricing is flat at $40 for the mainstream 14.0-inch-wide and 15.6-inch-wide segment, though several Tier 1 brands are seeing even lower levels of $36 to $38.
In the television segment, large-sized LCD pricing declined by 0.8 percent—the only application to post a decrease. In comparison, notebook panel pricing inched up by 0.2 percent, while monitor panel pricing rose by 0.4 percent.
The attached figure presents the forecast on month-to-month pricing changes from January to April for large-sized LCD panels, defined as those with a diagonal dimension of 10.4 inches and larger.
“The slight decrease overall in large-LCD panel pricing shows that the segment has not yet suffered major impacts from the Japanese disaster,” said Stacy Wu, senior analyst for displays research at IHS. “Despite materials plants being shut down immediately after the quake, many manufacturing lines have recovered and production has returned. And though Japan’s dominance in several key materials for panels might indicate potential vulnerability, suppliers are carrying approximately four to six weeks of inventory. The net effect of this inventory has been to limit supply disruptions to a minimum.”
Suppliers have warned, however, of potential trouble down the road.
“If assorted troubles—including the power outages now plaguing the country—continue and become prolonged, demand for panels may suffer, causing suppliers more difficulties,” Wu noted.
How individual large-sized LCD applications performed
For TV panels, weak sales in the United States and Europe, along with lukewarm inventory replenishment in China, combined to reduce pricing in March, IHS iSuppli research indicates. Another slight decline in April is expected, given that TV panels are still in a state of oversupply.
Among monitors, end demand remains weak, especially in Europe, and the slight price increase of 0.4 percent for the segment was smaller than suppliers expected. Tightness in supply is being reported for the 20-inch-wide and 21.5-inch-wide models, especially for light-emitting diode (LED)-backlit monitors, while the previously tight 18.5-inch-wide is seeing supply open up somewhat, IHS iSuppli data shows.
For notebook panels, output from Korean suppliers is constrained as production shifts to manufacturing panels for currently red-hot tablet devices. As a result, brands relying on the Korean suppliers are buying up panels to mitigate any shortage risks they might encounter in the future.
Among individual models, average pricing is flat at $40 for the mainstream 14.0-inch-wide and 15.6-inch-wide segment, though several Tier 1 brands are seeing even lower levels of $36 to $38.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments