Motorola and Huawei to bury hatchet

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. announced today that they have entered into an agreement to settle all pending litigation between the two parties pending the satisfaction of certain conditions.

According to a joint statement, Motorola Solutions has agreed to withdraw its claims and dismiss, with prejudice, Huawei as a defendant in the Motorola v. Lemko, et al. litigation pending in the Chicago federal district court.



For its part, Huawei has agreed to withdraw its claims and dismiss, with prejudice, its lawsuit against Motorola Solutions and Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) in the Chicago federal district court and to resolve its claims against Motorola Solutions and NSN by entering into an agreement that allows Motorola Solutions to transfer its commercial agreements with Huawei to NSN for a fee, and allows NSN to receive and use Huawei confidential information to service the networks Motorola deployed worldwide using Huawei's products and technologies.



"We regret that these disputes have occurred between our two companies. Motorola Solutions values the long-standing relationship we have had with Huawei. After reviewing the facts, we decided to resolve these matters and return to our traditional relationship of confidence and trust. I am pleased that we can again focus on having a cooperative and productive relationship," said Greg Brown, President & CEO of Motorola Solutions.