Enics: Site managers in Sweden & Estonia leave

Site managers in both Enics Västerås (Sweden) and Enics Elva (Estonia) have left their post with immediate effect.

Stefan Eklund - site manager in Västerås - has informed staff members that he has resigned with immediate effect. Speculations suggest that the decision was made over disagreements regarding the latest development plans announced today.



New regional media reports also suggest - citing the Enics intranet as a source - that the site manager for the unit in Elva (Estonia) has also resigned.