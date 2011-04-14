Revenue increase for BB Electronics in 2010

EMS-provider BB Technologies, based in Horsens, reports a positive trend in order intake, revenues and profits in 2010.

"We could actually rejoice in increasing order intake since October 2009, which has continued into 2011. BB Electronics is now back on the same activity level as before the financial crisis. Overall, we have an expectation that BB Electronics can also develop positively in the coming years", says CEO Knud Andersen.



"Profits are acceptable in light of the previous year's challenges and since BB Electronics has used the period to continue its focus on increased performance at all levels and has trimmed costs, BB Electronics is now well-equipped and ready to participate in the fierce competition which is expected for the coming years", Knud Andersen continues.



BB Electronics realized a 25% growth in revenue in 2010, reaching DKK 703 million (EUR 94 million). The company employs around 680 staff in Horsens (Denmark) and Suzhou (China). 2011 turnover is expected to be in line with last years figures.