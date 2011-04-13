Electronics Production | April 13, 2011
Shin-Etsu stops production at optical fiber preform plant
As of 1:00 p.m. (Japan Time) on April 11, 2011, the current situations of the Shin-Etsu Group’s two affected production sites, Shin-Etsu Handotai”s Shirakawa Plant (Nishigo Village, Fukushima Pref.) and Shin-Etsu Chemical’s Kashima Plant (Kamisu, Ibaraki Pref.), are as follows:
Current situation of Shin-Etsu Handotai Shirakawa Plant
"We are implementing inspection procedures and restoration work of the facilities and equipment so that we can initiate the resumption of operations within a short period of time. In addition, we have started shipments of the inventories that were produced before the occurrence of the earthquake. While we continue to do our utmost to restart operations of the Shirakawa Plant as soon as possible, we will move ahead with the utilization of the Shin-Etsu Group’s worldwide silicon wafer production sites."
Current situation of Shin-Etsu Chemical Kashima Plant
"Some damage to production facilities and equipment was observed in both the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plant and optical fiber preform plant, and we are in the process of carrying out the required restoration work. Utility supplies such as electric power and industrial water that were stopped due to the earthquake have been partially resumed in the Kashima industrial complex."
"For the resumption of the operation of the PVC plant, the whole of the Kashima industrial complex needs to be restored, including the upstream processes to produce raw materials. Therefore, we are implementing the restoration work required to restart operations at our plant in accordance with the progress in the restoration work needed for the entire industrial complex."
"Meanwhile, on April 11, 2011, we have resumed partial operations at the optical fiber preform plant by using the utilities that started to be supplied. We are continuing the necessary restoration work for the optical fiber preform plant, and we are aiming for full-scaled resumption of operations in accordance with the restoration plan for the whole of the Kashima industrial complex."
As for the optical fiber preform plant, we have stopped operations due to a strong aftershock occurred at 5:16p.m. (Japan Time) of April 11. We are undertaking inspection procedures after then.
