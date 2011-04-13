Electronics Production | April 13, 2011
MEMC resumes wafer production in Japan
MEMC Electronic Materials has resumed production of 300mm wafers at its facility in Utsunomiya, Japan following the earthquake that occurred on March 11.
The facility has been shipping unaffected product and has resumed production on qualified process tools, while continuing to inspect, qualify, and ramp additional equipment. Production yield on operating tools has been comparable to pre-earthquake levels, raw material availability has been good, and power availability has improved.
Full 300mm production is targeted to be achieved by the middle of May. The facility's small volume of 200mm wafer capacity, previously scheduled to be moved to the company's Ipoh, Malaysia site during the third quarter of 2011, is now in the process of being moved ahead of the original schedule.
"I am very proud of the character and resolve displayed by our employees in responding to this disaster and recovery," commented Ahmad Chatila, MEMC's Chief Executive Officer. "As a company we came together, forming worldwide response teams within hours of the earthquake, to make certain that our first priority, the safety and security of all employees and their families, was assured. Also within hours of the quake, we began facility inspections and hundreds of additional employees around the world initiated efforts to repair damage and resume production. My sincerest thanks go out to our employees whose commitment and focus enabled us to resume production so quickly. However, our foremost thoughts remain with the Japanese people during the recovery."
"In the overall semiconductor and electronics industries, many have been affected by this disaster in Japan. We continue to listen intently to needs and ideas in the marketplace to help lessen the impact of this tragedy on our customers, potential customers and others in the industry."
Full 300mm production is targeted to be achieved by the middle of May. The facility's small volume of 200mm wafer capacity, previously scheduled to be moved to the company's Ipoh, Malaysia site during the third quarter of 2011, is now in the process of being moved ahead of the original schedule.
"I am very proud of the character and resolve displayed by our employees in responding to this disaster and recovery," commented Ahmad Chatila, MEMC's Chief Executive Officer. "As a company we came together, forming worldwide response teams within hours of the earthquake, to make certain that our first priority, the safety and security of all employees and their families, was assured. Also within hours of the quake, we began facility inspections and hundreds of additional employees around the world initiated efforts to repair damage and resume production. My sincerest thanks go out to our employees whose commitment and focus enabled us to resume production so quickly. However, our foremost thoughts remain with the Japanese people during the recovery."
"In the overall semiconductor and electronics industries, many have been affected by this disaster in Japan. We continue to listen intently to needs and ideas in the marketplace to help lessen the impact of this tragedy on our customers, potential customers and others in the industry."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments