Electronics Production | October 29, 2004
Solectron to make Personal<br>Internet Communicator
Solectron Corporation announced that it has been chosen to manufacture the Personal Internet Communicator (PIC), a new consumer device that was developed and designed by AMD.
The PIC was developed to provide affordable computing and Internet access in high-growth markets, with the goal of providing 50 percent of the world's population with Internet access and computing capabilities by the year 2015.
Under the global agreement, Solectron is supplying complete product manufacturing and assembly, testing and product distribution for several markets in Asia/Pacific and the Americas. Solectron will initially provide services through its manufacturing plant in Guadalajara, Mexico, which was recently nominated as a finalist for Mexico's National Quality Awards for its use of Lean manufacturing techniques.
"Solectron's efficiency and flexibility in manufacturing and supply chain services enable product to be distributed in initial regions targeted with the PIC," said Gino Giannotti, vice president of Value Platforms at AMD. "Continued collaboration will see rapid distribution of the PIC helping to make computing and Internet access available to consumers in high-growth markets and work toward the goal of making these communications capabilities available to 50 percent of the world by 2015."
AMD announced at a press conference in Mumbai, India, that it will initially offer the PIC in India, Mexico and the Caribbean region. "The Personal Internet Communicator is a significant global collaboration between Solectron, AMD and other leading industry partners," said Marty Neese, Solectron executive vice president of Worldwide Sales and Account Management. "It demonstrates Solectron's ability to respond to the needs of our OEM customers wherever those needs might be with effective, high-quality services."
