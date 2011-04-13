Partnertech has new CFO

Åke Bengtsson will be the new CFO and Vice President Finance of PartnerTech. He succeeds Jonas Arkestad, who will leave his post for another position as previously announced.

Åke Bengtson, age 48, has long experience of executive financial positions with a number of international companies. He is currently CFO for Cardo Entrance Solutions, a division of Cardo AB. Before that he was Finance Manager for the Nordic operations of Rexam Beverage Can. He has an MBA degree from the Scandinavian International Management Institute in Copenhagen.



He will take over as CFO as soon as his current position permits.