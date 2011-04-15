Applied Materials and Singapore’s IME set up Advanced Packaging Centre

Applied Materials signed an agreement with the Institute of Microelectronics (IME) to set up a Center of Excellence in Advanced Packaging in Singapore.

The Center will be located at Singapore’s Science Park II and will focus on developing new capabilities in advanced packaging which is a key growth market for the semiconductor industry. The Center will have a full line of Wafer Level Packaging (WLP) processing equipment and will conduct research in semiconductor hardware, process, and device structures. Applied has led the industry in providing equipment for WLP since 2009 with a comprehensive line of processing systems for production line manufacturing.



A growing number of chip manufacturers have been adopting WLP, a type of chip packaging done at the wafer level to streamline the manufacturing process. Typically, multiple chips are vertically stacked in a single package, called a 3D-IC, and connected using through-silicon via (TSV) technology – to deliver higher performance and functionality in a smaller area package. Applied expects many advanced logic devices at the 40nm and below technology nodes to be packaged at the wafer level.



Mr. Russell Tham, Regional President, Applied Materials South East Asia, said, “This collaboration is part of Applied Materials’ strategy to expand our global R&D network and extend our leading position in advanced packaging, bringing our development activities closer to our customers in Asia.”



According to Professor Dim-Lee Kwong, Executive Director of IME, “The Center is an excellent example of strategic partnerships fostered between two critical players in the global semiconductor value chain. Such a close collaboration will spur the growth of next generation equipment and translate into greater share of the semiconductor market in Asia and the world for Applied Materials, and position Singapore as the country of choice for global semiconductor R&D.”



In April of last year, Applied Materials opened its Singapore Operations Center, its first facility in Asia for manufacturing advanced semiconductor equipment, at Changi North Industrial Park.