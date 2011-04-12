Corning to maintain LCD glass production levels in Japan

Corning plans to maintain production levels at its Shizuoka and Sakai City (both Japan) LCD glass facilities during Sharp Corporation’s temporary production curtailment of LCD panels.

“Sharp has informed us they are significantly curtailing operations at their Gen 8 and Gen 10 panel making facilities for a period of time. We intend to continue to maintain our own production levels at both of our Japan manufacturing facilities to replenish LCD glass inventories and provide glass to other geographic regions,” said James B. Flaws, vice chairman and chief financial officer.



“The decision by Sharp has no impact on our Corning Gorilla Glass operations in Japan. Demand for Gorilla Glass continues to be very strong", he continued.