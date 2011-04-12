TT electronics appoints Anglia as UK distributor

© Anglia

Anglia has been appointed as franchised distributor for the UK and Ireland by TT electronics. Under the agreement, Anglia can supply the Welwyn Components, BI and IRC ranges including CECC and Mil approved components.

Commenting on the agreement, Simon Barber, Sales Director Northern Europe, TT Electronics Components Group, said, "Anglia's investment in its Hi-Rel division is extremely impressive, and we believe that they will expand our customer reach in the UK and Ireland. They have an enviable reputation in the market for developing passive and semiconductor business and we believe their design in approach will increase our share of the industrial, defence, aerospace, hybrid vehicle, alternative energy and medical markets for value add passive, electromechanical and connector families. We are delighted to announce our partnership with Anglia Components."L to R: Graham Bridger (Marketing Director, Anglia), Kerry Higham (Product Marketing, Anglia), Roger Tall (Account Manager, Technical Sales, TT Welwyn), Nick Atkinson (Applications Engineer, TT Welwyn) and Simon Barber (Sales Director, Northern Europe, TT Welwyn) /Prior to the signing of the agreement, TT electronics audited Anglia for the supply of its CECC and Mil approved products. Following this inspection, Anglia's CECC qualification has been extended to cover the relevant TT electronics ranges, and its certificate and database entry updated.Anglia has invested strongly in its military and aerospace customers over the last two years, and is one of only a few distributors to hold AS9120. It also holds ISO9001 and ISO14001 approvals and is a signatory of the ADS SC21 programme.