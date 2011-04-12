With Oak Trail into tablet market

© Intel

The Intel Atom platform, codenamed Oak Trail is now available and will be in devices starting in May and throughout 2011. Over 35 tablet and hybrid designs from e.g. Evolve III, Fujitsu, Lenovo, Motion Computing, Razer and Viliv are based on Oak Trail and running a variety of operating systems.

© Intel

"The new Intel Atom 'Oak Trail' platform, with 'Cedar Trail' to follow, are examples of our continued commitment to bring amazing personal and mobile experiences to netbook and tablet devices, delivering architectural enhancements for longer battery life and greater performance," said Doug Davis, vice president and general manager of the Netbook and Tablet Group at Intel. "We are accelerating the Intel Atom product line to now move faster than Moore's law, bringing new products to market on three process technologies in the next 3 years."/ The new Intel Atom processor Z670, part of the Oak Trail platform, delivers improved video playback, fast Internet browsing and longer battery life. It includes support for 1080p video decode, as well as HDMI. The platform also supports Adobe Flash.In addition, Intel Atom Z670 processors come with the Intel SM35 Express Chipset, delivering a lead-free, halogen-free design with high-speed USB 2.0 for greater performance and Intel High-Definition Audio to enable premium home theater sound.In addition, the company has also a 32nm Intel Atom platform, currently codenamed Cedar Trail, on sneak view at the Intel Developer Forum in Beijing. "Users can look forward to a new generation of innovative mobile and desktop designs based on the Cedar Trail platform in the second half of 2011", Intel states.