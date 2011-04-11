Benchmark lowers sales guidance to USD 540 million

EMS-provider Benchmark Electronics lowered its guidance for the 1Q/2011 due to softer than projected demand and temporary inventory corrections from some of its customers.

Based on preliminary information, sales for the first quarter of 2011 are expected to be approximately USD 540 million. "We anticipate a reversal of this sales decline and expect a rebound in the second quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter, excluding special items, are expected to range from USD 0.23 - 0.26."



Revenue forecast was previously set at USD $565-605 million.