Earth keeps Japan on its toes

A new - 7.1-magnitude - earthquake has hit north-east Japan, triggering a tsunami warning and a stop to all relief efforts in and around the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The epicentre of the quake was in the Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 10km. Possible disruptions of manufacturing operations and supplies from Japan have to be assessed.



The news comes on the heels of an announcement by the Japanese government that the evacuation zone around the damaged nuclear plant has been extended - due to radiation concerns. However, early assessments indicate that the plant has not been further damaged by the latest earthquake.



The zone will encompass five communities outside the existing 20km radius. The Iitate Village - located 40km from the Fukushima power plant - will be included. Furthermore, all schools within a 30km radius will be closed.