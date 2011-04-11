Rohm hit by power outage

After a second major earthquake in Japan, Rohm has updated the status of to manufacturing facilities in the affected area.

OKI Semiconductor Miyagi Co., Ltd.:



Products: LSI

Restoration of operations: On the evening of April 7, a power outage caused by an aftershock occurred. There was no other damage from the aftershock. The schedule for recommencement of operations will be announced as soon as it has been determined.



ROHM Tsukuba Co., Ltd.



Products: Transistors, Diodes

Restoration of operations: Operations recommenced (March 31, 2011). No effects of aftershock of April 7 have been felt, and operations continue as usual.