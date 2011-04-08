© Videoton

Top50 EMS: Sales set a new record

Manufacturing Market Insider has released its annual MMI Top50 list of the world’s largest EMS providers. Top 50 sales totaled an estimated USD 185.7 billion, a new record.

"That’s an indication of how well the EMS industry recovered in 2010,” said John Tuck, editor and publisher of Manufacturing Market Insider. “But about half of this revenue came from a single company, Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn. This is not a good outcome for EMS providers unless you’re Foxconn. What’s more, it is likely that the Taiwan-based company will remain the dominant EMS player for years to come.”



Thanks to Foxconn’s high growth rate, Top 50 revenue climbed by an estimated 36.5%. However, when Foxconn’s results are excluded, the growth rate is nearly halved, dropping to 18.8%. A top-ten ranking required USD 2.03 billion in revenue, up from USD 1.59 billion in 2009.