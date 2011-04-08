© Flextronics

Global Top10 EMS without European entry

Last year’s growth made it more difficult than ever to make the Top50 of Manufacturing Market Insider. Providers needed a minimum of USD 233 million in sales for 2010, up from the prior year’s cutoff of USD 190 million.

Where-as Elcoteq was a token European-based EMS-provider in the Top10 list for 2009, we will not find European manufacturers on this year's list.



Global Top10 EMS-providers for 2010



1. Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn ) -- Tucheng City, Taiwan

2. Flextronics -- Singapore

3. Jabil Circuit -- St. Petersburg, FL

4. Celestica -- Toronto, Canada

5. Sanmina-SCI -- San Jose, CA

6. New Kinpo Group -- Taipei, Taiwan

7. Shenzhen Kaifa Technology -- Shenzhen, China

8. Benchmark Electronics -- Angleton, TX

9. Plexus -- Neenah, WI

10. Universal Scientific Industrial Co., Ltd. (USI) -- Nantou, Taiwan