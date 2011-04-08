© Kitron

Kitron Sweden signs LOI with Data/ Telecom customer

Kitron ASA's subsidiary Kitron Microelectronics AB in Jönköping (Sweden) has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a supplier of optical networking solutions.

The LOI express the intention of the parties to continue its co-operation until the end of 2014 and to strive for competitive pricing of the products. Kitron estimates the potential sales value to more than NOK 400 million up to the end of 2014.



The scope of delivery includes manufacturing of current and new products for optical networking solutions for transport of data, voice and video traffic. This includes products for Mobile Backhaul which gives customers like network operators, service providers and public institutions worldwide cost efficient solutions for transmission of fixed and mobile data traffic.



"We have co-operated with this customer for six years and this LOI is a firm evidence of our competitive edge and ability to meet customer requirements. The growth in fiber optical networks will drive the demand for this customer in the years to come and we are proud to be their partner", says Jan Ljungqvist, Business Area Manager Kitron Sweden.