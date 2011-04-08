© Ryder

Ryder expands into Inland China

Ryder Industries, a Swiss-owned, China-based electronics manufacturing services provider, plans to open a new manufacturing campus in China’s Jiangxi province following the westward spread of China’s industrial development.

The new 70'000 sq m manufacturing complex is aimed combining at fully integrated plastic injection, screen printing and painting capabilities as well as SMT/PCBA and box-build under one roof. Additionally, it will accommodate more than 3'000 employees within five years.



The site chosen by Ryder for this major new facility is located in the town of Xinfeng, which is in the Jiangxi province, a four-hour drive from both Shenzhen and Guangzhou, and close to Heyuang and Shaoguang ― two rising stars of China’s manufacturing sector.



“Most Chinese dream and hope for prosperity,” explained Ryder industries’ CEO ST Lei. “Our decision to move inland will help spread prosperity to rural areas and provide a stable workforce for the future.”