SMSC provides MOST for 2006 MB S-class

SMSC announced that its MOST multimedia networking technology has been selected as part of the infotainment system, launched in September 2005, for the Mercedes-Benz 2006 S-Class.

MOST is the standard network for the infotainment systems across the full range of Mercedes-Benz volume platforms.



MOST multimedia technology enables the networking of feature-rich infotainment systems in automobiles by providing the means to distribute multimedia entertainment functions among the various control devices around the car. For example, a CD changer, radio, global positioning system, mobile telephone and DVD player can be established in an efficient ring network and can send crisp, static-free audio signals digitally to the amplifier by utilizing the MOST network.



SMSC's Automotive Infotainment Systems (AIS) group, formed as a result of SMSC's acquisition of OASIS SiliconSystems, is a supplier to nearly every major European automaker for MOST-based infotainment semiconductor solutions, including Audi, BMW, Fiat, Jaguar, Land Rover,

Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, PSA, Saab and Volvo. OASIS is a founding member of the MOST Cooperation, a cooperative of automakers, automotive systems architects and manufacturers and key components suppliers working to establish and refine a common standard for the evolving

requirements of automotive multimedia networking.