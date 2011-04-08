Arc-tronics to manufacture in Mexico

Elk Grove Village, Illinois-based Arc-Tronics has signed a 2 year agreement for the provision of outsourced manufacturing support or, 'shelter' services with the Tucson, Arizona-based Offshore Group. The agreement will run through September of 2013.

Arc-tronics will occupy 17'226 square feet of industrial space at The Offshore Group’s Bella Vista Industrial Park in Empalme, Sonora Mexico. The company is a manufacturer of custom printed circuit boards, and expects to employ a workforce of 125 at the project’s maturity.



According to Michael Goeringer, president of Arc-Tronics: "The opening of this facility is a key strategic initiative necessary to support our customers’ requirements in North America. While working with The Offshore Group, they have consistently demonstrated why they are the recognized as the leading supplier of outsourced manufacturing support services for companies that are manufacturing in Mexico".



Arc-Tronics was founded in 1972 by Conrad Goeringer, and specializes in the engineering, design and manufacture of custom printed circuit boards (PCBs), electromechanical and cable/harness assembly products for aerospace and defense, medical device and industrial instrumentation applications. Arc-Tronics has provided customers around the world with the expertise that puts quality at the core of their products.