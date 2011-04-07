Faraday invests further

Faraday has acquired and installed several items of new kit at their manufacturing unit in Washington (Tyne & Wear / UK).

A year in the making, our latest investment in plant and equipment has finally come to fruition with the commissioning of the following items:



* Microcraft MJP 6151 Inkjet Legend Printer

* An additional Microcraft Emma Roving Probe Tester taking our total to four

* An additonal Orc 5kW Exposure Unit

* A Class 7 or 10,000 temperature controlled clean room for primary imaging

* A Hakuto Cut Sheet Laminator



"The inkjet printer offers our customers individual bar code and serialisation of their PCB's which is something that is becoming increasingly popular. The extra test capacity increases our ability to meet quicker turnaround times. While the clean room means we have the perfect environment for imaging, offering improvements in track density and overall quality", the company states.