Viking Test with new UK order

Garner Osborne Circuits, Newbury UK, have ordered and installed a MicroCraft Emma ELX6146 tester from Viking Test Services. This is the 3rd MicroCraft test system for Garner Osborne.

Garner Osborne have also ordered the MicroCraft MJP legend printer. The system due for installation in April will greatly increase Garners’s quick turn round times and also give the ability to uniquely identify each and every circuit printed with a bar code or date code. This will be the 3rd installation for Viking test services so far this year.



Garner Osborne are specialists in Printed Circuit Board Manufacture. Based in Newbury, Berkshire, their factory is equipped with only the most advanced technology to offer you a superior product for a diverse range of applications.