Commodore is back - with a six-pack to show for it

Commodore 64 started off an era that is still lasting. New generation consoles, including xbox Kinect-system, Wii and Playstation 3 as well as home-pc's can be named descendants of this successful computer, one of the first truly commercial gaming products. However, 'good ol' times' is not quite the right description.

At first glance, it may sort of look like back in the old days. To tell you something, nothing could be further from the truth. Inside the - still - greyish looking and rather un-stylish (that's my co-worker talking here) box, designers have packed more muscles and more power - probably the envy of every old time gamer from the 80s out there. I am talking a dual core Intel Atom 1.80GHz here. (1982: Single core, 0,985 Mhz, PAL-version)



Or maybe I should mention the 4GB of RAM? With a GPU-chip from the NVIDIA ION2-series? (1982: 64KiB RAM, GPU capable of 16 colours and 320x200 pixels). And of course it does include support for connecting screens, it has USB and even optional Blueray. I could go on like that for some time.



Fact is - Pacman and Elite never looked better on a Commodore before.



The hype is enormous (according to the company). So if you want to be the owner of one of those darlings, you better start lining up. It will be released by the end of the month.



Here are some more specs



MODEL: Commodore 64x

PROCESSOR: Intel Atom D525 1.80GHz (Formerly Pineview-D)

CHIPSET: Intel NM10 (Formerly Tiger Point) Next-Generation NVIDIA ION Graphics (ION2)

MEMORY: 2 x DDR2 667/800 Single Channel DIMM slots (up to 4 GB)

GRAPHICS: Next-Generation NVIDIA ION Graphics Processor

AUDIO: Realtek ALC662 6-CH HD Audio Nvidia L-PCM digital audio (HDMI 1.3) can support 7.1 output with external decoder

LAN: Realtek RTL8111DL PCI-E Gigabit Ethernet

STORAGE: Intel NM10 2 SATA2 3Gb/s ports JMicron JMB362 SATA controller 2 Internal SATA2 3.0Gb/s port with RAID 0, 1, JBOD.



FEATURES:



- ACPI S3 Compliant

- ECO-design for EuP Standard

- 12 VDC jack on back panel for external power supply

- Dedicated DDR3 512MB Graphics Memory Onboard

- Premium DirectX 10 graphics with advanced digital display connectivity

- PureVideo™ Full 1080p HD video and Blu-ray playback

- NVIDIA® CUDA™ technology to accelerate the most demanding applications

- Premium Windows experience with Windows Vista and Windows 7



ONBOARD I/O CONNECTORS:



1 mini PCI Express x1 Slot

1 Serial header (RS232)

4 SATA2 3Gb/s Connectors with RAID 0, 1, JBOD functions (SATA#3,#4)

2 USB Pin Headers for up to 3 additional USB 2.0 Ports

1 8 bit GPIO header

1 CIR header

1 9-pin Audio Connector

1 Front Panel Connector

3 Fan Headers

1 4-pin Power Connector