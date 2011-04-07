Kitron in manufacturing agreement with Kongsberg

Kitron AS, a subsidiary of Kitron ASA, has signed a 5 year manufacturing agreement with Kongsberg related to deliveries of electronics to the NSM (Naval Strike Missile).

The parties have also agreed on a letter of intent to co-operate in the first phase of the manufacturing of electronics for the JSM (Joint Strike Missile). In connection with the signing of the agreement Kitron has received the first order for the NSM, which amount to NOK 15 million, and is for delivery in the first half of 2012.



Kitron has significant expectations to the agreement, and consider the signing to be an acknowledgment of Kitron's competence within complex electronics for the defense industry.