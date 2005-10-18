Deca-BDE exempted

The decision has now been made by EU concerning the exemption of Deca-BDE from the RoHS directive. Deca-BDE were as expected exempted from the RoHS directive.

EU announced its decision to exempt the flame retardant decabromodiphenyl ether(Deca-BDE) from the RoHS directive. The decision was based on an extensive research made over ten years of period with risk calculations and evaluations of several studies.