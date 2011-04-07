Fujitsu signs partnership agreement with Zuken

Fujitsu Limited and Zuken Inc. have entered into a partnership agreement for analysis systems for printed circuit boards.

The new agreement will, in the future, enable the companies to seamlessly integrate Fujitsu's SignalAdviser-SI analysis system with Zuken's CR-5000/BD-Viewer Advance system and CR-5000/Board Designer, allowing them to begin offering new services.



The SignalAdviser-SI analysis system from Fujitsu is being developed by Fujitsu Advanced Technologies Limited.



Sales Target



30 sets of products from both companies in fiscal 2011