Neways to acquire part of a DHV business unit in Eindhoven

Neways Electronics Inyernational N.V. (Neways) and consultancy and engineering firm DHV signed a Letter of Intent. THe EMS-provider plans to take on 54 employees from a part of a unit in DHV’s office in Eindhoven (the Netherlands).

The proposed acquisition provides Neways with specialist know-how in the field of development and engineering of electronics for the high-tech industry. The move is fully in line with Neways’ one-stop-provider concept and is part of the company’s strategy to further boost Neways’ development activities. The acquisition will make an immediate contribution to Neways’ profits. The annual turnover from these activities is around USD 4 million.



DHV’s decision to sell the Eindhoven based section is in line with the company’s increased focus on the markets for transportation, water & environment and buildings & real estate. “There will be much greater synergy opportunities for these employees within Neways than is currently the case within DHV. This is the best solution,” said Vic Prins, Corporate Director Business Development at DHV.



The activities for some 20 clients, including ASML and FEI, will in future be carried out at the Neways office in Eindhoven, as well as on location at the clients.



Following the sale, DHV will have 277 employees in Eindhoven.



Neways’ expects the due diligence to be completed in early May. Both companies declined to provide further financial details.