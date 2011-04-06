Electronics Production | April 06, 2011
The distinction between EMS and ODM still matters
Nowadays an OEM of electronic products has a seemingly endless array of options to choose from when selecting a manufacturing partner: CM, EMS, ODM, JDM, CDM, to name a few.
This assortment of acronyms adds unnecessary complexity to an already challenging activity – the outsourcing of manufacturing – and thereby does a disservice to the customers the providers are trying to engage.
The reality is there are essentially two types of manufacturing partners: EMS and ODM. They each provide similar sets of services, make about an equal amount of margin in doing so, and compete for the business of the same OEMs. All the other acronyms are variations on these themes:
EMS = company that provides value-added electronics assembly/manufacturing services on behalf of an OEM customer, in which the design and brand name belongs to the OEM.
ODM = company that manufactures an electronic product on behalf of an OEM, in which the ODM owns the product design and may build products according to that design for other OEMs.
So in its pure form, an EMS builds products based on a design owned by the OEM while an ODM builds products based on its own designs. It is best to consider the industry as a continuum with EMS and ODM being on opposite ends and many variations existing between them.
Does the distinction between EMS and ODM still matter? I think it does. It defines a company’s focus and informs OEMs of the service and type of engagement they can expect to receive.
For many years now there has been discussion that these two models are merging together and are best considered as one large industry. The argument is that the two models have become so similar, in terms of services provided and gross margins, that the distinction between them has become irrelevant. This may be true for the largest EMS, and the majority of ODMs, but not for medium to small sized EMS.
The distinction between EMS and ODM does matter for the rest of the EMS companies that continue to provide contract manufacturing (CM) services. This is where the vast majority of EMS companies live. The main service of the EMS is still printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), although they are certainly starting to grow their business in box build and after market services (AMS).
It is far simpler for an ODM to provide EMS services than it is for EMS to provide ODM services. The ODM simply has to remarket its manufacturing capabilities, whereas an EMS would have to develop strong reference design capabilities. Many ODMs also tend to have an OBM line of business (my favorite industry euphemism) which means that they are building and selling their own branded products. So they are also an OEM.
In the end, you need to select a partner regardless of which acronym they use, that has the capabilities, scope and experience to match your manufacturing needs. I am sure that more acronyms will be created in the future as companies seek to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. But what you really need is a BFF (Best Friend…For Now).
-----
Author: Eric Miscoll, Charlie Barnhart & Associates
The reality is there are essentially two types of manufacturing partners: EMS and ODM. They each provide similar sets of services, make about an equal amount of margin in doing so, and compete for the business of the same OEMs. All the other acronyms are variations on these themes:
EMS = company that provides value-added electronics assembly/manufacturing services on behalf of an OEM customer, in which the design and brand name belongs to the OEM.
ODM = company that manufactures an electronic product on behalf of an OEM, in which the ODM owns the product design and may build products according to that design for other OEMs.
So in its pure form, an EMS builds products based on a design owned by the OEM while an ODM builds products based on its own designs. It is best to consider the industry as a continuum with EMS and ODM being on opposite ends and many variations existing between them.
Does the distinction between EMS and ODM still matter? I think it does. It defines a company’s focus and informs OEMs of the service and type of engagement they can expect to receive.
For many years now there has been discussion that these two models are merging together and are best considered as one large industry. The argument is that the two models have become so similar, in terms of services provided and gross margins, that the distinction between them has become irrelevant. This may be true for the largest EMS, and the majority of ODMs, but not for medium to small sized EMS.
The distinction between EMS and ODM does matter for the rest of the EMS companies that continue to provide contract manufacturing (CM) services. This is where the vast majority of EMS companies live. The main service of the EMS is still printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), although they are certainly starting to grow their business in box build and after market services (AMS).
It is far simpler for an ODM to provide EMS services than it is for EMS to provide ODM services. The ODM simply has to remarket its manufacturing capabilities, whereas an EMS would have to develop strong reference design capabilities. Many ODMs also tend to have an OBM line of business (my favorite industry euphemism) which means that they are building and selling their own branded products. So they are also an OEM.
In the end, you need to select a partner regardless of which acronym they use, that has the capabilities, scope and experience to match your manufacturing needs. I am sure that more acronyms will be created in the future as companies seek to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. But what you really need is a BFF (Best Friend…For Now).
-----
Author: Eric Miscoll, Charlie Barnhart & Associates
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments