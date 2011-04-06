Season Group signs MoU with Logatec GmbH

EMS-provider, Season Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Germany-based Logatec GmbH Logistik Technologie.

The agreement will see the two companies collaborate on a number of projects and services, ensuring maximum flexibility and cost benefits for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) customers.



Commenting on the MoU Carl Hung, Vice President of Season Group said: “The appointment of Steve Wilks as our new Business Development Director for Europe was our first step in creating a European presence. The MoU with Logatec places us on a strong footing from which to expand our presence and we are very proud to be able to offer our customers a truly global design, manufacturing, after-market and supply chain solution.



Ralph Zühlsdorff, CEO of Logatec added: "We are proud to start the collaboration on EMS with Season Group. It is an important step in our strategy to diversify into new markets like healthcare, new energy and life sciences and will enable us to grow more quickly in these areas."