Ducommun to acquire LaBarge

LaBarge and Ducommun have entered into a definitive agreement under which Ducommun will acquire LaBarge for a purchase price of USD 19.25 per share in cash.

The transaction is valued at approximately USD 340 million, including debt assumed and net of cash acquired. The acquisition requires LaBarge stockholder approval and is subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to be completed in late June 2011. Certain officers and directors have agreed to vote a number of common shares representing approximately 19% of the voting power of the Company in favor of the merger.



Once the transaction is completed, LaBarge will be combined with Ducommun's Technologies subsidiary, which will be renamed Ducommun LaBarge Technologies. The unit will be led by a senior team of individuals from both entities with LaBarge's COO, Randy Buschling, serving as senior vice president of the division.