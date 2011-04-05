PC Partner expands with Cogiscan

PC Partner, a Hong Kong EMS company, expanded their Track, Trace and Control (TTC) system from Cogiscan in their factory located in Dongguan (China).

After having installed their TTC system earlier this year, PC Partner expanded it to support their newly added lines. Alan Poon, Operation Manager of the factory, explained: “this system is becoming critical to us; we need to have it running on all our lines. Up to now, our experience with it is outstanding: it is easy to use, configurable and very reliable.”



Other expansion plans are in place to include traceability, MSD Control and eventually Factory-wide Track, Trace & Control of all materials and products, from receiving to shipping.