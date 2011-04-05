© Jabil Circuit

New production deal for Jabil Poland

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. has entered into a two-year strategic partnership with Jabil Circuit.

Under the partnership framework, JA Solar expects to supply Jabil with up to 400MW of solar cells over two years, as well as certified module designs to Jabil for the manufacturing of up to 200MW per year of modules with JA Solar cells.



JA Solar intends to provide solar cells and additionally grant Jabil the right to manufacture JA Solar's portfolio of OEM modules at Jabil's solar facilities, including those in Mexico, Poland and China. The companies will further collaborate on marketing and selling JA Solar modules to customers, especially in the U.S.



The duration of the alliance is for two years. Module production is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2011.



"We are very pleased to establish this partnership with JA Solar and look forward to working with them to supply top quality solar modules for the next two years and beyond," said Tim Main, Jabil's President and CEO. "We believe these collaborative efforts, combined with the strong global trend toward renewable energy, should result in a very successful relationship."