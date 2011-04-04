Electronics Production | April 04, 2011
BitSim and Lewel Group cooperate
“The merging of BitSim operations in Finland will further strengthen our electronic design services around ASIC/FPGA, DSP, advanced circuit board design and HW-oriented software”, assures Lewel Group Oy Managing Director Jukka Kangas.
“Together with this competent and experienced group we believe we will be a stronger entity with a more diversificated customer base", he continues.
"As the Finnish market is evolving, we see that it takes too long to build a business with local clients in Finland. BitSim has not the power to do this on its own. A much better solution is collaboration with Lewel Group "says Anders Sivard, CEO of BitSim. "With this cooperation BitSim can continue providing skilled Finnish resources for our clients’ projects", Anders continues.
BitSim can thereby expand its range of services with mechanical development and testing and thus enhance its project capabilities in industrial and telecom-oriented wireless projects.
The parties will immediately begin the integration of their services in ASIC/FPGA development.
"As the Finnish market is evolving, we see that it takes too long to build a business with local clients in Finland. BitSim has not the power to do this on its own. A much better solution is collaboration with Lewel Group "says Anders Sivard, CEO of BitSim. "With this cooperation BitSim can continue providing skilled Finnish resources for our clients’ projects", Anders continues.
BitSim can thereby expand its range of services with mechanical development and testing and thus enhance its project capabilities in industrial and telecom-oriented wireless projects.
The parties will immediately begin the integration of their services in ASIC/FPGA development.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments