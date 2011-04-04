BitSim and Lewel Group cooperate

“The merging of BitSim operations in Finland will further strengthen our electronic design services around ASIC/FPGA, DSP, advanced circuit board design and HW-oriented software”, assures Lewel Group Oy Managing Director Jukka Kangas.

“Together with this competent and experienced group we believe we will be a stronger entity with a more diversificated customer base", he continues.



"As the Finnish market is evolving, we see that it takes too long to build a business with local clients in Finland. BitSim has not the power to do this on its own. A much better solution is collaboration with Lewel Group "says Anders Sivard, CEO of BitSim. "With this cooperation BitSim can continue providing skilled Finnish resources for our clients’ projects", Anders continues.



BitSim can thereby expand its range of services with mechanical development and testing and thus enhance its project capabilities in industrial and telecom-oriented wireless projects.



The parties will immediately begin the integration of their services in ASIC/FPGA development.