Option signs distribution agreement with Avnet Embedded

Avnet Embedded has signed a European agreement covering 17 European countries with Option for the distribution of its portfolio of embedded wireless products and the uCAN connection management software. The distribution agreement is effective immediately.

Alastair Worth, marketing director Wireless and Networking at Avnet Embedded, commented on this appointment, "There is a growing need for HSPA 3G products amongst our customers. Our new relationship with Option allows us to fully address this requirement by adding its award winning full and half-size PCIe modules, LGA modules, boxed solutions and connection manager software suites to our comprehensive portfolio of connectivity solutions."



Bernard Schaballie, General Manager Embedded Solutions at Option, "Avnet Embedded is a value-add distributor with strong experience in embedded solutions, an excellent reputation and strong logistics. Signing-up Avnet Embedded is part of Option's strategy to further broaden its sales channels for the company's broadband wireless solutions. We are currently providing their expert team with intensive training on our embedded wireless products so they can help their customers select the right solution, and are on-hand to provide technical assistance to get applications communicating wirelessly."