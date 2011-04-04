MGC starts full production of BT materials in May

Electrotechno Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, will start partial production in early April as the 1st step of its restoration plan.

"We set the goal of restoring production to 1/4 of pre-earthquake levels during this 1st step. For that reason we will focus on major items used for semiconductor package substrate for mobile devices."



Electrotechno Co., Ltd. (Nishishirakawa-gun, Fukushima), MGC’s electronic materials production subsidiary, is scheduled to "make production capabilities ready from beginning of May to cover the requirement of BT materials for semiconductor package substrates up to the same level before the earthquake hit".