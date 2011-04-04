© Partnertech

PartnerTech with new orders for Swedish facility

PartnerTech has obtained new orders worth a total of approximately SEK 100 million (EUR 11 million) from three large customers in the defense industry. Production will take place at the PartnerTech plant in Karlskoga (Sweden) for delivery in 2011.

For a long time PartnerTech plant in Karlskoga has manufactured mechanical components for all of these customers. The new orders will significantly boost volumes at the plant in 2011.



“Because customers in the defense industry often rely on long-term contracts, its business cycle differs somewhat from other industries,” says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO of PartnerTech. “The recession hit it later, and these new orders are an additional sign of the recovery that became visible in the third quarter of 2010. Of course, the orders are also further evidence of the confidence that our customers have in our Karlskoga plant and its production facilities.”