© Teknikmagasinet

Big boy's dream or unnecessary knick-knacks?

That Android phones and iPhones are good for an awful lot of things is obvious to most of their users. But as there are also not quite as productive apps around, there are also gadgets that are not quite as productive too. But they are 'Oh So Funny'.

Yes, It might actually be just a big boy's dream. There are certainly many - in both camps - that would think this toy was fun. And even if this radio-controlled helicopter may seem like just about any other 'cool' gadget out there - it has ONE significant difference:



It is controlled via phone. Android, iPhone - it doesn't really matter. It is said to be compatible with both. By using an application the helicopter links up with the gyro in your phone. Tilting the phone will make the helicopter move. Now tell me that isn't cool.



But it does not end here. While the helicopter is flying it simultaneously streams a video feed back to the phone. Shoot, spy or playing amateur pilot. Yes we can, I should say.



And although it may be just a simple toy, it does cram a whole lot of high-technology.: ultrasonic sensors, accelerometers and gyroscope ... you name it.



It shows that new technology can be enjoyed by many - no matter if you are a young child, or indeed a grown up one.