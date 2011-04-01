Indium expands sales efforts in Austria

Indium hasappointed AdoptSMT Europe GmbH as its newest sales channel partner in Austria.

AdoptSMT is responsible for distributing Indium’s solder products, including solder paste, wire, rework fluxes, engineered solders, and thermal interface materials.



Based in Grödig near Salzburg, AdoptSMT has been a distributor in Europe for over 20 years. The sales process will be managed by Günther Breckner, Sales Manager Europe and Michael Petöcz, Field Sales Engineer Austria.



According to Brian Craig, Managing Director of Indium Corporation’s European Operations, “This new partnership with AdoptSMT greatly improves Indium Corporation’s ability to supply and service the local Austrian market. In addition, customers will benefit from this locally established supply chain. AdoptSMT has built their reputation on providing high quality products and exceptional customer service, which mirrors Indium Corporation’s value proposition.”



Erhard Hofmann, General Manager AdoptSMT Europe said, ”We are selective about the suppliers we work with. Indium Corporation offers not only the standard solder products, such as bismuth-containing low-temperature solder products, but also industry-leading solutions for thermal interface materials. They also manufacture customized solder preforms and InFORMS, in addition to the more standard preforms. Working with Indium Corporation means that we can now offer our customers not only standard products, but also more customized solutions for their soldering challenges”.